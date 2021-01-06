A sad start

The new year has started with a tragedy. A 21-year-old boy, Osama Satti, was killed by the Islamabad police. According to the reports, the boy had gone to drop off his friend.

On his way to home, the police had signalled to stop him. When he didn’t, police officials fired 22 bullets out of which more than 10 bullets hit the boy. The government needs to take strict action against the officials involved in the murder of Osama.

Qudratullah Baloch

Karachi