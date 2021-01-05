Pak Embassy in US shuts down after Covid exposure

WASHINGTON: The embassy of Pakistan in Washington has been temporarily closed down, including complete suspension of consular and visa section, for at least three days due to the coronavirus exposure.

According to an internal memo, the embassy will remain closed from January 4 to January 6 during which the embassy will decontaminate the premises and check the staff.

"There has been possible COVID-19 exposure in the embassy," the notification said, adding that the consular services will remain suspended during the three-day period. It added that online facilities for visa and passport renewal and mail-in visa services will remain available as usual.