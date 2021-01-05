Geo TV brings New drama serial ‘Qayamat’ today

KARACHI: 7th Sky Entertainment's first gift of the year to Geo TV viewers. A new series of the best entertainment for the fans of "Geo" will start with the drama serial "Qiyamat".

This mega serial is ready to rage on the rating chart once again. The first episode of the drama, which tells the story of love and grief, will be aired on Pakistan's most popular entertainment channel Geo TV on Tuesday at 8 pm. This tale of love is expected to become a block buster like the recent hits Raaz-e-Ulfat and Muqaddar that garnered praises from all around.

'Qayamat' revolves around the story of a young and beautiful girl, who's life is currently influenced by those around her. This is a story of a lower middle class family, with two daughters, Ifrah and Samra.

When Samra's parents make the most important decision of her life on her behalf, without her knowledge, it is followed by a tragic incident that leaves Ifrah in a difficult position.

She is left with the choice of either following in her sister’s footsteps, or forsaking her true self in the pursuit of revenge.

This saga of love and tragedy is directed by Ali Faizan, of 'Bandhay Ek Dour Se'. Written by Sarwat Nazeer, and produced by ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi of 7th Sky Entertainment. Qamar Nowshad's poetry, Naveed Nowshad has given a painful musical language to the story through OST of his composition and soundtrack.

Showbiz industry's famous actor Ahsan Khan and actress Neelam Munir will appear together in this serial. Remember that this time Ahsan Khan is appearing in the role of head, arrogant and dizzy who will bring "doomsday" on his wife due to his very nature.

It is said that "iron cuts iron" and a similar example of actress Neelam Munir's entry in this story will light up.

On the other hand, the versatile actress "Amar Khan" who showed the essence of her acting in the popular serial "Alif" of Geo TV will also play an important role in this serial.

Besides, Saba Faisal, Haroon Shahid, Shabbir Jan and other actors will also awaken the magic of art.

