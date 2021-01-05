close
Tue Jan 05, 2021
January 5, 2021

South Korean population falls

January 5, 2021

SEOUL: South Korea's population fell for the first time in 2020, with more people dying than were born, the government said on Monday, warning that towns in poor regions faced a "crisis of extinction".

The world's 12'th-largest economy has one of its longest life expectancies and one of its lowest birthrates, a combination that presents a looming demographic disaster.

As of December 31, South Korea had 51,829,023 people, down 20,838 from a year earlier, according to data released by the interior ministry.

