NA speaker suggests flagship programmes for youth

PESHAWAR: Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said on Monday the KP government should formulate flagship programmes for educated youth.

According to an official handout, he said this in a meeting with Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash.

The special assistant apprised the speaker about the promotion of higher education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The speaker said revolutionizing the educational system could lead the country to the path of progress and prosperity.

He said that real change could be brought by providing education facilities to the youth.

Asad Qaiser said that schools, colleges and universities should be set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote education.

He directed the special assistant to help link the educational institutions of the province with the relevant institutions of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The speaker said that a comprehensive plan should be devised to spend one billion dollars allocated for the education sector under CPEC on the provision of educational infrastructure and facilities.

Asad Qaiser said that new programmes for the youth should be initiated as per the demand of themarket.

He hoped CPEC would create immense employment opportunities in the province.

He said that agreements should be signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chinese universities for the promotion of technical

education.

Kamran Bangash said that it was the top the priority of the provincial government to promote education.

He said the education sector had been included in the CPEC project with the cooperation of China to modernize educational institutions across the province.

The special assistant said like the rest of the country, tuition fees of poor and needy students was being paid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Ehsaas Emergency Programme.