PTI gave new identity to S Punjab, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government has given a new identity to South Punjab by taking concrete measures, including the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan and Bahawalpur to facilitate the locals.

In a statement issued on Monday, the chief minister regretted that the funds meant for South Punjab were spent on other districts in the past. The past governments re-appropriated the funds allocated for South Punjab to other projects while the people continued to fall in the quagmire of poverty, he said and added that the past rulers deceived the people of South Punjab in the name of development.

Usman Buzdar lamented that the past governments deceived the people through their political jugglery and used the demand for South Punjab province for political benefits.

However, the PTI government has ring-fenced the development budget of South Punjab to avoid the past practice, he stated. The PTI government is giving the rights back to South Punjab and ensured that allocated funds were aptly utilised for the people’s welfare, he said.

A journey of real development is accelerated in backward areas of South Punjab, he held and deplored that the rejected cabal is point-scoring for the sake of political mileage. All such elements will be unsuccessful and the government will develop the backward areas of South Punjab, he confirmed.

The chief minister maintained that a new era of development had started in South Punjab and the public mandate would be fully honoured. It is sanguine that the PTI government has started a number of mega projects in South Punjab and no compromise will be made on the quality of the development work, he asserted.

The chief minister further stated that wicked enemy was trying to destabilise Pakistan, adding that PDM was also attempting to spread chaos. It is regrettable that the opposition has set aside the national interest as its inherent agenda is contrary to the national interests. The prevalent situation requires national unity and those involved in the politics of chaos should realise facts as there is no room for the politics of anarchy in the country, concluded the CM.

report: Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Multan about the death of a child due to torture in Vehari and directed strict legal action against the arrested accused. He also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured of the provision of justice.

condolences: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Prince Khalid Bin Faisal, grandchild of founder of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the Saudi royal family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.