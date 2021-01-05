CDA starts much-needed work on landscaping of Srinagar Highway

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has finally started work on landscaping of 25-km long Srinagar Highway to revive its beauty under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

According to the details, the design outputs included road safety requirements, plant selection, grass types and earthworks.

The CDA planted almost 2,000 saplings on Srinagar Highway but the effort did not yield the desired results due to low survival rate.

The Srinagar Highway would also be beautified by planting ever green flowering plants and preparation of flower beds is underway for this purpose.

The officials of the Environment Wing will regularly visit and monitor the work on landscaping and all out resources would be utilized for its timely completion.

The Srinagar Highway continued to lose its beauty with the passage of time and the time came when various segments of the society started raising voice to restore its beauty.

The CDA’s Director Environment informed through a written message stating that landscaping of Srinagar Highway has been started by the Environment Directorate with the help of machinery. The staff members are actively making efforts to beautify this road, considered one of the main arteries of the capital city.

The work on landscaping and beautification of the public parks in the residential sectors is also under way and it is expected that the civic authority would revive more than 150 parks in next couple of years.

Another official said that CDA is committed to providing improved healthy and clean environment by planting more trees and flowers and landscaping of Srinagar Highway is part of the efforts to maintain green character of Islamabad.

The official said the climate change ministry is also taking keen interest in beautification of Islamabad and the civic authority is benefitting from the programmes launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance green cover in the country.