Combined rivers inflows drop to nearly 40,000 cusecs

LAHORE: The combined inflows of all major rivers of Indus basin dropped to nearly 40,000 cusecs.

According to water report released by Wapda Sunday, out of total inflows, 3000 cusecs of water is being impounded in dams.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages recorded Sunday was as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela; Inflows 16,700 cusecs and Outflows 16,100 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera; Inflows 6500 cusecs and Outflows 6500 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla; Inflows 7400 cusecs and Outflows 5000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala; Inflows 9000 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah; Inflows 33100 cusecs and Outflows 27600 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows; 31700 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 16600 cusecs and Outflows 16600 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 4900 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 17900 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Kotri: Inflows 1400 cusecs and Outflows 1400 cusecs. Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela; minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1472.46 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage Sunday 2.046 million acre feet (MAF). Mangla; minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1164.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Sunday 2.422 MAF.