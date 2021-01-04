Punjab extends smart lockdown in three cities till 14th

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended smart lockdown in three cities till January 14, 2021 in hotspot areas with maximum emergence of COVID19 cases amidst the rising second wave of dreaded novel corona virus in the province.

According to separate notifications issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), Punjab, on Sunday, the smart lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas of Lahore, Gujranwala and Multan.

The smart lockdown was imposed in eight hotspot areas in four towns of District Lahore, including Aziz Bhatti Town, Gulberg Town, Nishtar Town and Shalimar Town. 24 more died from COVID19 Around 24 more patients died of COVID19 and another 847 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the 24 hours.