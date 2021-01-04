Islamabad lawyer kidnapped from home

ISLAMABAD: A lawyer was kidnapped by a group of abductors from his G/16 residence on Saturday, police sources said.

Tarnol police have registered a case (FIR No. 04/2021) under Section 365 of PPC against unknown people and are investigating.

Mohammad Safian Saeed Dar lodged a written complaint stating that he lived in G/16-3 with his son Hamad Saeed Dar.

He said at around 2.30am on Saturday, someone rang their doorbell.

“I asked the person about his identity through the intercom. He identified himself as DSP Tariq of CDT and told me that he wanted to meet my son. I opened the door after getting consent from my son. When I opened the door, ten people were standing with that person who introduced himself as DSP Tariq. However, three people accompanying the DSP entered the house and sat in the living room to wait for my son.

As I left for the room of my son to inform him about the visitors, the leader followed me and came to my son’s room. Meantime, four more people came into my son’s room and started questioning my son. Finally, they asked him to accompany them and took his laptop, cellphone and wallet along with them. I was told that that they would send Hammad back after some time after some questioning but he didn’t get back home the next morning.

Tarnol police have registered a case under Section 365 of PPC and are investigating. The case has been assigned to SP CIA.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association has announced its boycott of the courts in protest against the abduction of their colleague on Monday (today).