ISLAMABAD: A couple who would pose as Rawalpindi police officers on TikTok have been arrested. The city police officer took action against the two, arresting them from the Ganj Mandi area. According to police, the wife, dressed as a police officer in the TikTok videos, would present herself as an officer stationed at Adiala Jail. The couple's mobile phones, laptop and the police uniforms they would use were taken into custody and a case registered against them.