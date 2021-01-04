‘Paper Leak Scandal’ in Punjab Public Service Commission: Nobody will be allowed to play with PPSC’s repute, says Buzdar

The chief minister took notice of the "Paper Leak Scandal" in the Punjab Public Service Commission and set up an inquiry committee under the supervision of the CM's inspection team chairman Ali Murtaza.

The committee will submit its report within five days. The chief minister said that PPSC is a national organisation and nobody would be allowed to play with its repute.

The CMIT team will expose the elements who are involved in paper leak scandal. He said that the officials supporting the paper leak scandal gang would also be brought to book without any discrimination and the PPSC repute would be protected.

Meanwhile, the chief minister after feeling better during quarantine also took a walk in the lawn. Usman Buzdar said that he was more concerned about the people rather than his health.

“I am performing official engagements from home on a regular basis and no government matter has been put on hold due to his quarantine”, the CM added.

He also thanked all those who prayed for his recovery. Usman Buzdar further disclosed that process of medical tests, treatment and dieting was still continued.

He will serve the people with new zeal and zest after complete recovery.

He also advised the people to wear mask and observe social distance.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has strongly condemned the firing incident in Mach area of Balochistan.

The chief minister expressed grief over the death of the miners in the firing incident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

He extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families. Usman Buzdar said that he was deeply saddened over the loss of precious human lives in the tragic incident.

The Punjab government and people equally shared the grief of the affected families.