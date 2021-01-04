New policy devised for issuing police identity cards

LAHORE : Punjab IG has issued a standing order for the issuance of standardised police identity cards based on Human Resource Management System (HRMIS) system.

This standing order has been issued under Article 10 (3) of the Police Order 2002. A new standardised policy has been made for the issuance of Police Identity Cards in which SOPs regarding the issuance of Police Identity Cards have been explained.

As per the instructions issued in the Standing Order, the Additional IG Establishment will be in charge of the issuance of Police Identity Cards and overall rules and regulations to ensure implementation of SOPs regarding issuance of Identity Cards in all police units. AIG Admin & Security will be responsible for issuing cards to all serving and retiring employees in the Central Police Office as well as cards to serving and retiring Gazetted Officers in Punjab Police.

AIG Admin and Security will also issue the cards of all retired Gazetted Officers who want to have Punjab Police Identity Card.

DPOs, City Police Officers, and Capital City Police Officers will be authorised to issue cards to serving or retiring officers in grades one to sixteen in their districts. RPOs and Unit Heads will appoint grade 18 officers to issue cards and abide by rules and regulations in respective districts. All the cards will be issued on the basis of Human Resource Management System as per the design approved by the Punjab IG.

Retired officers will submit an application for issuance of Police Cards to the AIG Admin and Security or the DPO concerned along with the approved application form. The background of the picture on the police ID card will be white.

Uniformed photo without caps of all present serving personnel should be displayed on the card.

The IT branch of Punjab Police will provide QR reader to all districts and units to check the verification of the cards. The issuance period of all the cards will be for five years but in case of change or transfer of rank, a new card can be obtained.

All the cards will be owned by the Punjab Police and will be returned to the card issuing office on expiration, transfer, removal, dismissal and retirement from the service.

In case of missing of identity card, report shall be registered to the police stations immediately.

A copy of the Daily Diary report which will be forwarded by the card issuing authority to the IT branch and CPO Lahore for blocking the card. Request for issuance of new identity card will not be completed without blocking the old card at any cost. Similarly, applications for dismissal, retirement and non-return of cards on transfer must be sent to the IT branch within seven days.

The Standing Order directed that AIG Admin would closely coordinate the issuance of standardised cards with approved design and security features in all districts and units.

Once all the cards with the approved design are ready, the data of the personnel should be entered on these cards through the thermal printers available in the districts.

After March 30, 2021, the officers and personnel of all ranks must have new cards. These cards will be used to identify personnel (current service-retired) when entering police offices.

Apart from these cards, all other departmental cards will be considered canceled after March 30, 2021.