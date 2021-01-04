UK govt hits 40,000 target for job support plan

LONDON: More than 1,200 people a week have started a government scheme aimed at boosting their chances of finding a job since April, new figures show.

Ministers said a target of supporting 40,000 people through the sector-based work academy programme (Swap) had been met.

Under the scheme, jobseekers in England and Scotland enrol on a six-week training programme in their chosen sector, during which they have the chance to learn new skills, gain work experience and build contacts in a new line of work.

Every jobseeker is guaranteed a job interview at the end of the course for a vacancy.

Organisations taking part in the scheme include Southern Rail, Capgemini and the NHS.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Therese Coffey said: “Swap delivers mutual benefits for employee and employer, allowing jobseekers to quickly find a route into a new sector. Opening up opportunity to all is a key focus of our Plan for Jobs as we level up across the country and build back better.”