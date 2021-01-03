close
Sun Jan 03, 2021
January 3, 2021

LWMC cancels Sunday holiday of its staff

National

January 3, 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has cancelled the holiday of Sunday of all its officers and staff to ensure proper cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital. According to LWMC spokesman here on Saturday, the company had also directed its entire staff to mobilise the machinery in field to perform their responsibilities in an effective manner.

