Govt won’t befool people by exhibitory projects: Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement expressed determination for real development of Lahore in 2021 and said no stone would be left unturned for beautification of mega City and heart of Punjab.

The chief minister said the government will not befool people by launching self-projected and exhibitory projects.

According to him, 2021 will bring glad tidings for people. Punjab government, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has started implementing the agenda of equal development for all cities of Punjab, including Lahore.

Year 2021 will bring a lot of happiness for the homeless people as the Punjab government is launching an unprecedented project in the housing sector under which 35,000 apartments will be constructed on 8,000 kanals of land.

In the first phase, 4,000 apartments are being set up in LDA city and this project will cost Rs40 billion.

The chief minister has directed for completing initial proceeding of the housing project at the earliest.

He while taking keen interest in plying electric buses in the city has sought a report from the transport department about this project.

This project will result in a visible decrease in environmental pollution as well as introducing positive change in transport culture will also eradicate smog from the city.

This is the main reason that the government is considering to launch this project in other cities as well.

On the instructions of the chief minister and according to his vision of equal development, projects worth billions of rupees are being launched in Lahore.

In order to provide modern and quality healthcare facilities, a state-of-the-art one thousand bed hospital on Ferozpur Road will prove to be a gift for Lahorites from the incumbent government.

Two overhead bridges and two underpasses will be constructed for smooth flow of traffic of Lahore.

A project of setting up a modern bus terminal at Thokar Niaz Baig is being started. Similarly, 10 underground water tanks will be constructed for the storage and timely drainage of rainwater.

Usman Buzdar said the government is intended to bring the neglected areas of the past at par with other cities.

He said despite spending billions of rupees in the near past a big portion of the population of Lahore is still not getting the benefit of development.

He said spending national exchequer without determining the actual problems is equal to waste national resources.

He said the PTI government has a clear vision for solving the residential problems of the people.