IBCC told to help ‘O’, ‘A’ level students on medical college admissions

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission has taken up with the government and Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen the issue of ‘O’ & ‘A' Level students whose exam results are due to be announced on Jan 11 and who require equivalence to be issued by the IBCC before Jan 19, the last date to apply for admissions to medical colleges.

In a bid to alleviate the misery of these students, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood and PM Special Assistant on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan requested the IBCC to take urgent steps in consultation with the PMC to assist such students and ensure that they are able to apply for medical college admissions.

The issue came under discussion during an emergency meeting between IBCC secretary Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah and PMC vice-president Muhammad Ali Raza at the PMC head office.

The secretary elaborated upon the recent approved the policy of IBCC that the provisional equivalence would be issued after verification of online results to facilitate ‘O’ & ‘A’ Level students for applying to medical and dental colleges.

The IBCC announced an expedited special policy on the directions of the federal minister for education, endorsed by the IBCC Steering Committee, to collect applications from students, who sat the ‘O’ & ‘A’ Level examination.

Such students are required to submit their application through TCS, but they will also be accommodated through walk-in mode by observing the SOPs adopted to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walk-in mode of service will be active till January 30, 2021.

The candidates will be required to submit original and attested copies of ‘O’ & ‘A’ Level certificates passed before November 2020 and Statement of Entry of November 2020 Examination Session. The candidates will also be required to submit an affidavit that in case of any alteration with the results or documents, IBCC reserves the right to take action in accordance with IBCC regulations.