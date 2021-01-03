Yousuf covered record 625 km in 14 half marathons

KARACHI: Mohammad Yousuf of Karachi has covered a record 625 kilometres distance in 14 half marathons conducted by Born2Run Pakistan here last December.

Yousuf claims that it is a national record. “Yes, it's a Pakistan record,” he told 'The News'.

Yousuf said that he ran minimum 21 kilometres 19 times in December. The maximum was 30km. He finished the month with an aggregate of 625km.

The track area was from Clifton’s McDonald to Do Darya. “I am thankful to my coach Sohail Sardar who provided me with the platform to exhibit my potential,” Yousuf said.