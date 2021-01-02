Siraj says masses have already tried PPP, PML-N, PTI

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq Friday announced his party would fully participate in the local government (LG) elections.

He convened a meeting of the JI central shura at Mansoora on Saturday (today) to discuss details in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here, he appealed to masses to take stand against the status quo parties, who did nothing for the country during their time in power. He said masses had tested the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the military rulers, and they were no more ready to give any other chance to the imperialistic and feudal mindset.

The JI chief regretted that 2020 proved very unfortunate for masses due to confused policies of the PTI government. He said a massive increase was witnessed in poverty rate, hunger, unemployment and inflation. He said around 3.5 million people lost their jobs in the past year due to bad economy. He said the government made the life of people miserable by making massive increase in the prices of electricity and gas on the direction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Similarly, he added, the prices of basic commodities remained high during the entire year. He appealed to people to be part of the JI struggle against the prevailing corrupt system. He announced that the JI would fully participate in the local government polls, saying Engineer Azeem Randhawa would be the JI candidate for Mayor Faisalabad seat.

Meanwhile, the three-day JI Shura meeting starting on Saturday would discuss political situation, the JI performance and party's future strategy. Sirajul Haq also presided over the meeting of the JI Majlis-e-Aamla (central executive council) here on Friday to finalise the agenda of the Shura meeting.