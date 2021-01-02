close
Sat Jan 02, 2021
Corona and PDM won’t exist after first quarter of 2021: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Friday said both COVID-19 and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not exist after the first quarter of the New Year.“Neither COVID-19 nor PDM will exist after the first quarter of the year 2021,” the minister stated in a tweet.

Fawad Chaudhry said the present government would complete half of its tenure in the month of February. “Now we have to focus on such projects in these six months which could be completed in the next two years,” he said. “The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) may find its new leadership during this period,” he added.

