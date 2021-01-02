Cold weather predicted for most parts of country

LAHORE: The citizens braved very cold weather here Friday as mercury dropped to 1.8Â°C in the provincial capital while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts and a strong westerly wave was likely to enter Pakistan on Sunday (tomorrow) and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

They predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while very cold in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.Fridayâ€™s minimum temperature was reported at Leh where mercury dropped to -15Â°C while in Lahore it was 1.8Â°C and maximum was 17.2Â°C.