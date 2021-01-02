Mishal Pakistan presents Global Competitiveness Report-2020 to chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD: The World Economic Forum, (WEF) has released the Global Competitiveness Report-2020, earlier this month, identifying the countries with advanced digital economies and digital skills, robust social safety nets and previous experience of dealing with epidemics have better managed the impact of the pandemic on their economies and citizens.

Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer, Mishal Pakistan, a country partner of the Institute of New Economy and Societies Platform and WEF, called on the Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, at bureau headquarters in Islamabad on Friday.

Justice Javed Iqbal thanked the CEO Mishal Pakistan for their confidence and appreciation of the efforts of NAB, undertaken in eradication of corruption and recovering Rs714 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements as NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan.

Amir Jahangir further said the WEF has long encouraged policymakers to broaden their focus beyond short-term growth to long-term prosperity. “This report makes clear the priorities for making economies more productive, sustainable, and inclusive as we emerge from the crisis,” he said.