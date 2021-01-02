Team Pakistan wins World Memory Champion title

LONDON: The 29th World Memory Championships have announced the results with great victory by Team Pakistan. Winning the global finals and taking home the title of World Memory Champion is Emma Alam, a young girl from Pakistan who has won the World Memory Championship with highest accumulated points. Sixteen countries/regions and more than 300 competitors had participated in the competition via sub-venues,

competed over 10 disciplines in 3-day competition, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Participating countries were Pakistan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Malaysia, Algeria, the United States, Hong Kong (China), Macau (China), Taiwan (China), Libya, Qatar, and Iraq.

World Memory Championships was founded in 1991 by world renowned Tony Buzan and Raymond Keene with the aim to shine global spotlight on the incredible power of human memory.

With the efforts of World Memory Sports Council, Asia Pacific Memory Sports Council, National Memory Sports Council of Pakistan and the Global Chief Arbiter Mr Lester He, the World Memory Championships 2020 had adopted online and synchronous mode, where the global memory athlete community competed synchronously in 16 countries and regions.

The results for the 29th World Memory Championships Global Finals have been announced. The Global President of The World Memory Sports Council Raymond Keene OBE said in his official statement: “The one shining exception was the 29th world memory championship, which by a miracle of organisation and global coordination, was successfully put together by our dedicated team, with the Chinese City of SANYA as its base. The field consisted

of an impressive 300 competitors from 16 countries and from this extensive field the winner, world champion from the 29th World Memory Championship, emerged from the Pakistan team, so excellently and expertly trained by Sania Alam. So congratulations to Emma Alam,

one of the great sporting achievers for Pakistan, a unique heroine in Pandemic stricken 2020, and supreme grand world memory champion for 2020.’’

Emma Alam, the winning champion stated “I am thrilled to have won. I had aimed to give my best in WMC 2020, backed by a lot of daily practice for the past two years with my coach and the institute.

It still astonishes me how powerful the mechanism of human memory is and the brain’s infinite information storage system. I plan on competing again next year with even better performance. I congratulate all those amazing competitors who competed from across the globe.”

Emma Alam is a dedicated young girl from Pakistan and has competed in various memory championships including the 3rd Asia Pacific Memory Championship in Malaysia, and the 28th World Memory Championship in China, having won countless medals and trophies through her splendid performance. She is currently completing her studies through homeschooling.

Abeerah Ather, who is another member of Team Pakistan, achieved 7th position in the 2020 global rankings. Emma Alam and Team Pakistan was trained under the Institute of Human Memory Development International (IHMD).

Emma Alam and Syeda Kisa Zehra from Team Pakistan also broke multiple World Records in this year’s championship.