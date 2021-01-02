PTI office-bearers for Mansehra tehsils notified

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) governing body in Hazara division has finally named tehsil bodies in the Mansehra district after a long delay.

“We have finalised names for five tehsils and Mansehra city’s bodies after a consultation process with Hazara division governing body and party’s lawmakers and senators. The notifications have been issued,” Taimur Saleem Swati, the PTI’s general secretary, told presser here on Friday.

Flanked by Aziz Bhatti, the party’s district secretary information, he said the coronavirus outbreak and resignation of the district president delayed the process but finally the bodies were notified.

Swati said the process of reorganising the party at the union level was in progress and soon office-bearers would be notified at the grassroots level. He said that Malik Mushtaq Khattana and Israr Phool were notified as the president and general secretary of Mansehra Tehsil, respectively.

Swati said that Mohammad Yusuf Khan and Khanzada Razaullah Khan were notified as president and general secretary of Baffa-Pakhal tehsil, Munir Hussain Shah and Sakhawat Gul as president and general secretary of Balakot Tehsil, Ashraf Khan Tanoli and Akhtar Zaman were notified as president and general secretary of Darband Tehsil and Mazhar Iqbal Rahi and Nisar Bangash were notified as president and general secretary of Oghi Tehsil.

The PTI leader said that Saleem Awan and Abrar Shah were notified as president and general secretary of Mansehra town, respectively.