50 fake cosmetics brands seized

LAHORE:Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) in its ongoing crackdown on illegal, un-registered and sub-standard cosmetics, food and other items, seized huge quantity of stock of 50 brands from super stores here Friday.

The department served warning notices on three super stores. According to a spokesman for the PSQCA, on the direction of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Ch Fawad Hussain, special teams raided the super stores and seized huge quantity of more than 50 illegal brands of skin cream, shampoo, hair colour, synthetic vinegar, honey, red chilies, turmeric powder, soap, bottled water, LED bulb, tea whitener and iodised salt and sent the samples to laboratory for testing.

The super store owners announced extending their full cooperation with the PSQCA for eliminating sub-standard and illegal brands for public safety. 5,540 search operations: Lahore Police Operations Wing conducted 5,540 search and sweep operations during 2020, says a report released by the Police department here Friday.

As per report, Lahore Police conducted 5,540 search and sweep operations in 117,903 houses. More than 482,000 people and over 44,000 tenants were also checked; 973 cases were registered for violation of Tenancy Act. Police checked 1,768 hotels, 457 guest houses, 866 hostels, 38 educational institutions and 519 bus stands. Nine warehouses, 7,012 shops, 286 seminaries and 433 churches were screened and 69 cases were registered.

MoU signed: Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, Department of Information and Culture Punjab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Urban Unit, P&D Punjab to promote bilateral cooperation, arts and culture here on Friday. The MoU was signed by Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai and CEO Urban Unit M Omar Masood in a graceful ceremony. Speaking at the event, Omar Masood, CEO, Urban Unit, P&D, said that their culture was very diverse but it needs to be highlighted for which every effort will be made. Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai said that Alhamra is a platform that had always worked for the development of art, artist and culture. The purpose of establishing this agreement was to promote the art among the youth, she said.

Temple: Tanzim-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shuja Uddin Sheikh has strongly condemned the incident of setting ablaze a Hindu temple in Karak, demanding an inquiry to trace those guilty of the crime and also identify those incited them to commit the act.

It is the sworn obligation of the government in an Islamic state to protect the worship places of non-Muslims, he said in a statement on Friday, adding that government must take criminal and legal action against the perpetrators as well as all those incited them to commit this condemnable act.