NA Speaker rules no action as 2 PML-N MNAs disowned resignations

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday ruled that there would be no further action on resignations of the two PML-N members as they have disowned the same. "Two members of the National Assembly, belonging to PML-N, namely Mr. Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Mr. Muhammad Sajjad, have disowned their resignations received by

National Assembly Secretariat on December 14, 2020," the ruling said.

The ruling said that both the members also called the resignations fake, thus no further action was required on the matter. In his ruling, Asad Qaisar said that as a Speaker, duty had been imposed on him to proceed in the matter of resignations in accordance with law, rules and the guidelines, provided in the judgment of the Supreme Court, therefore, the resignations were processed.

The NA Speaker, in his ruling, held that the resignations received have not been proved to be of the said two MNAs, accordingly it is filed without further proceedings.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, NA-15 and Muhammad Sajjad Awan, NA-14, who visited National Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday and also met the NA Speaker, told him they had not dispatched their resignations to him.