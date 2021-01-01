close
Fri Jan 01, 2021
BR
Bureau report
January 1, 2021

Geo News reporter grieved

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Muhammad Saeed, the husband of Geo News senior reporter at the Peshawar Bureau, Ms Nadia Saboohi, passed away due to multiple health complications.

His funeral prayer was offered at Ghalla Mandi in Liaqat Street, near Sunehri Masjid in Peshawar Cantt, and he was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.

The media workers and people from other walks of life attended the last funeral rites.

The deceased was the brother-in-law of Nadeem Ahmad Khan, Saleem Ahmad Khan and Faheem Ahmad Khan.

His rasm-e-qul will be offered today (Friday) after the Juma prayer at the family home located in Ghalla Mandi.

