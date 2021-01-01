DIK police donate blood for thalassemia patients

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Regional Police Officer Muhammad Yaseen Farooq has said apart from working as frontline force against combating terrorism, the Dera Ismail Khan cops are playing an active role in serving the ailing community as well.

This he said while donating blood at a 3-day blood donation camp at Dera Police Line.

The camp had been arranged for children suffering from thalassemia, serious blood disorder.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and District Police Officer Arif Shahbaz donated blood on the first day of the camp.

Appointment letters were also distributed amongst the police shuhada sons.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Muhammad Yaseen Farooq said police were from the people, for the people and by the people.

He added that besides fighting terrorism and routine crimes in society, cops would play an active role in donating blood for thalassemia patients as well as arranging social welfare activities for needy people.

The senior official said by donating blood we could save many precious lives, adding that Dera Ismail Khan police had rendered sacrifices in the war on terror and would come to the rescue of suffering humanity everywhere.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said that the Regional Blood Centre had been set up where blood would be stored safely.

He said that Modern Thalassemia Centre would be established soon in Dera Ismail Khan to cater to the patients.

The minister highly appreciated the sacrifices offered by the Dera Ismail Khan police in the war against terror and termed the blood donation camp a very positive step and a goodwill gesture by the local police.

DPO Arif Shahbaz said the police would play a role in arranging such activities to safeguard the children suffering from such a chronic disease.

Gifts were awarded to the children suffering from thalassemia disease.

The sons of police martyrs were given enlistment letter under the police shuhada package.

In-charge of the Bomb Disposal Unit, Inayatullah, popularly known as “Tiger” was also awarded a special prize in recognition of his meritorious services in the war against terror.

He had single-handedly defused thousands of improvised explosive devices and other explosive materials and thus saved countless precious lives.