CM Usman Buzdar hopes economy to touch new heights in 2021

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on New Year and hoped Pakistan of 2021 will be more prosperous, developed and strong.

In his message on the New Year eve here Thursday, the chief minister reiterated the strong commitment that 2021 would be the year of fulfilling promises made with the people. Regrettably, the opposition tried to impede the wheel of development in 2020 but the people have totally rejected the negative politics of the PDM and it is better that the PDM should think for the country in 2021 by setting aside the politics of chaos and anarchy, the chief minister said.

We should also review our successes and failures while welcoming the New Year, he added. The commitment of the government is stronger than the challenges and 2021 will prove a ray of hope for the nation, he said. The chief minister asserted that every effort will be made to transform Pakistan as a real welfare state, adding the government will move forward with the commitment of transformation while learning from past mistakes.

We make a strong commitment to provide equal opportunities while bridging the gap between the poor and the rich, he emphasised. The economy will touch new heights in 2021. The journey of the development will be accelerated in 2021 and the struggle for a Naya Pakistan will be continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he stressed.

law for museums: A meeting of the Chief Minister's Special Committee was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Cooperatives Raja Basharat on Thursday. The meeting was convened to review draft of the proposed law for museums in Punjab. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Minister for Culture Taimur Ahmad Khan, Secretary Law, Secretary Culture and other concerned officers were also present.

Briefing on the draft law titled Punjab Museum Act, the Secretary Culture told that there were seven museums functioning in different districts of Punjab presently. He said the law proposes to form a Board of Governors for the effective administration of museums, the chairman of which will be nominated by the Chief Minister.

The Board of Governors will consist of six official and seven non-official members. Initially, the law was made only for the Taxila Museum but the committee extended its scope to all existing and new museums. Basharat directed to update the draft law as per the committee's instructions and send it directly to Punjab Cabinet.