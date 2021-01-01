AC (Saddar) takes charge

Rawalpindi : New Assistant Commissioner-Saddar (ACS) Rawalpindi Mahar Abbas Laral has taken charge here the other day.

After assuming office, he said that addressing public grievances would be given top priority. “My priority is to solve public problems. The public can meet me any time in my office. Their grievances will be addressed as soon as possible,” he said. The citizens of the area have welcomed and assured him of their cooperation in the performance of his duties.