Two IHC judges take oath

ISLAMABAD: Two newly-appointed additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri took oath of office on Wednesday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath to both of them at a ceremony held within the premises of the IHC.

Earlier on Monday, President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri as additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). After approval, the federal Law Ministry issued a notification for their appointment.

Babar Sattar and Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will serve as additional judges of the IHC for a period of one year.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), which met under the chair of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed in early December, approved the names of both judges after being recommended by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The JCP has referred the recommendations to the Parliamentary Committee on Judges Appointments, which also gave a go-ahead for their appointments.

Justice Sattar studied Master of Law (LLM) at the Harvard School of Law. He is also a writer, columnist and analyst.

Whereas, Justice Jahangiri, a former advocate general for Islamabad, is an expert in criminal, constitutional and civil laws. He was elected as president of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association in 2016. Previously, he was president of the District Bar Association of Islamabad.