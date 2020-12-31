Four people, including three women, killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: As many as five people, including three women, were killed in different incidents in different cities of Sindh.

Reports said accused Deedar Ali shot dead his wife, Nasima, over the charge of ‘Karo Kari’ in Shah Hussain Police Station in Khairpur. The accused after killing his spouse managed to escape. In the village Shahzado Shar in Shikarpur, accused father Imam Bakhsh Shar allegedly strangulated to death his daughter Bakhtawar by declaring her ‘Kari’.

The police have shifted the body to hospital but failed to arrest the killer. Reports said accused Mir Hassan Brohi shot dead his daughter and her alleged companion Muhammad Wakeel Brohi in village Hazar Khan Magsi in Jhal Magsi. The police have shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. They said the deceased ‘Karo’ was a relative of the accused killer and hailed from Osta Muhammad.

In another incident, a cruel son axed to death his mother over a domestic issue in village Saand Kerio near Sakrand in Nawabshah. Reports said the accused Aijaz Manghanhar axed to death his 60-year-old mother, Sahiba, and was arrested by the police, when he was trying to escape. The Sakrand Police said the weapon, which he used in the killing of his mother, was also recovered from the possession of the accused.