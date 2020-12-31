Pledge made to address taxpayers’ issues

PESHAWAR: Chief Regional Commissioner at the Regional Tax Office (FBR) Peshawar, Sardar Ali Khawja, has said problems and complaints of taxpayers would be resolved.

He expressed these views while speaking at an online public forum arranged at the Regional Tax Office in the Tax House here where other relevant officials were present as well.

The senior official said effective efforts were being made to resolve genuine problems of taxpayers. He said a regular public forum was being held on a monthly basis under the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the purpose.

He said such a forum helped ensure better coordination and trust-building between the taxpayers and the tax collecting organization.

As a result of direct contact, the regional tax office chief said, taxpayers’ problems pertaining to refund, NTN and other relevant issues had largely been resolved.

The senior official said that timely payment of taxes was imperative for strengthening the country economically.

He said the cooperation of the trader community and chambers was necessary to expand the tax net, adding taxpayers should pay taxes in time to avoid fines and other disciplinary actions.

A large number of

people took part in the forum where the chief commissioner listened to the complaints from the taxpayers and issued the directives to have them resolved.