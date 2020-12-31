Remington Pharma, JP&CC win under-19 polo matches

LAHORE: LPC Remington Pharma and JP&CC Colts registered contrastive victories in the Sarsabz Pakistan Under-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

Helped by heroics of Nazar Dean Ali Khan, LPC Remington Pharma outlasted LGPC Servis Tyres by 6-3. Nazar made a tremendous contribution of three goals. He was ably assisted by Raja Jalal Arslan and Basil Faisal Khokhar, who converted a brilliant brace and one goal, respectively. For LGPC Servis Tyres, Musa Javed scored two goals and Mustafa Yousaf Rasool one.

In the second encounter of the day, JP&CC Colts outclassed LPC AOS by 8-1. JP&CC Colts fully dominated the match right from the word go and maintained their supremacy till the third chukker, gaining a healthy 8-0 lead.