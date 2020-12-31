Indian troops kill another Kashmiri in Srinagar

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: One more Kashmiri youth fell prey to Indian aggression in occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as Indian forces conducted yet another brutal operation in the disputed territory’s summer capital of Srinagar.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed by the occupation troops during a cordon and search operation in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar. A senior police officer said the operation was launched by Indian forces in Hokarsar and Lawyepora areas on Tuesday and claimed that one militant had been killed “so far”. Another Kashmiri youth was arrested by Indian troops in Baramulla town.

Meanwhile, Indian police and paramilitary personnel carried out raids at different locations, including the residence of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth President, Waheed Para, in district Pulwama. The PDP is a pro-India party that is headed by former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who herself has been subjected to arbitrary detentions by the Indian occupation.

Officials told media that sleuths of the Indian police’s Counter Intelligence wing, accompanied by personnel of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were conducting searches at different locations in the district.

The officials said the searches were being conducted in connection with some “bank transactions”. PDP’s two women members of District Development Council have been taken by the police to Tangmarg under the pretext of security concerns.