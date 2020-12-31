Unemployed

This refers to the letter ‘Challenges of our time’ (Dec 30) by Sana Ali. Although it is true that the coronavirus pandemic caused joblessness around the world, the reason for an increased rate of unemployment in Pakistan is the lack of attention by the incumbent government towards this critical issue. Ever since it came into power, the PTI-led government spent much of its time and energy in fighting with the opposition, which was undoubtedly against the interest of the people.

It seems that the objective of the sitting government was to defeat the PML-N in the elections. Other commitments made during election campaigns were just an eyewash. The PTI-led government must hire renowned economists to strengthen the country’s economy. An economically strong country can easily deal with the challenges of unemployment in an effective manner.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

*****

In Pakistan, the issue of unemployment is a serious problem which needs the immediate attention of the authorities. Unfortunately, the government has totally failed to draft a well-thought-out policy to create job opportunities for the people.

Educated people with MPhil and PhD degrees are unable to find a decent job. Leaders need to understand that our youth is our future. The authorities need to take serious actions to create jobs for the youth.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran