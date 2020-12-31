Single national curriculum to ensure quality education, says Murad Raas

LAHORE:A launching ceremony of Single National Curriculum (SNC) Phase-I Grades Pre I-V and 30 Model Textbooks and inauguration of SNC Phase-II Grades VI-VIII was held by Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board here on Wednesday.

Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas was the chief guest of the ceremony. Addressing the participants, the minister said that the SNC is a step to have one system of education for all in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children could have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high quality education.

He also appreciated the efforts rendered by the federal government, School Education Department and PCTB. On the occasion, Dr M Suhail Shahzad, Secretary School Education said, “We may achieve the empowerment through SNC and quality textbooks.” He stressed the importance of values, 21st century skills and inclusion of technical and vocational education in school curricula. M Rafique Tahir, Joint Educational Adviser, Federal Ministry lauded the valuable contribution of School Education Department and PCTB for playing a pivotal role in the development of SNC Grades Pre I-V and its Model Textbook. He hoped that the Provincial Consultative Workshop on SNC Phase-II Grades VI-VIII would be highly beneficial to pave the pathway towards the quality education. PCTB MD Dr Farooq Manzoor thanked the guests and participants for gracing the occasion and their valuable inputs in SNC.