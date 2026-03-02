Will ‘The Crown’ make a comeback amid Andrew's drama?

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ is planning a return and this time around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is going to be front and center. News of this has been shared by a well-placed insider that recently sat down with Woman’s Day.

In their eyes, “this is the absolute worst nightmare for the Yorks but somewhat inevitable” given the media scrutiny they are facing, as well as their daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie who may end up hurt by association.

They also add, “after The Crown, fictionalised documentaries about the royals have been non-stop but the scandals Andrew and Sarah have provided via Epstein are too good to ignore.”

One of these could even be about Sarah Ferguson’s dresser and her murder charge because as the source puts it, “if the most fringe of ideas, like Sarah’s dresser from decades ago being charged with murder can be turned into a full-scale TV series, the possibilities are endless with the current plague of Epstein scandals.”

“And it’s not just the one-off Crown style specials” either they warned near the end. “There’s a script for a theatre musical, a full-length feature film, a miniseries and a documentary.”