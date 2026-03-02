Kate Middleton's fashion choice sends quiet message after Andrew's arrest

Kate Middleton opted to don old outfits amid royal crisis as Andrew fallout deepens

Kate Middleton attracted attention after the fallout of Andrew's scandal and his links with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, particularly for her fashion choices.



Known as the royal family's stability block, Catherine, Princess of Wales, opted for old yet iconic outfits instead of wearing newer ones in public as the family reels from the ex-prince crisis.

Lisa Talbot, a fashion stylist, believes it's no coincidence the future queen has adopted a careful approach to her wardrobe.

She says Middleton is sending a message of calm and composure in the wake of public anger boiling over at Andrew and, to the extent, at the royal family for what they claim is a lack of action on the former Duke of York over his alleged disgraced actions.

"Rewearing subtly communicates steadiness and humility. It signals continuity, responsibility and respect for the moment. In situations where public sensitivity is heightened, the most powerful style statement can often be restraint."

Whenever crisis hits The Firm, Talbot claims the royal family's wardrobe choices signal more about message than fashion.

"At times when the wider royal family is under scrutiny, clothing becomes less about fashion and more about message," the stylist adds.

"By choosing familiar pieces from her existing wardrobe, she removes any distraction and keeps the focus on her role and her work rather than on what she's wearing," she tells the Daily Mail.

Andrew, meanwhile, was arrested by Thames Valley Police and released nearly 12 hours after suspicion of misusing his former Britain's trade envoy office.