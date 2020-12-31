close
Thu Dec 31, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 31, 2020

Hundreds evacuated in Norway

World

AFP
December 31, 2020

OSLO: More than 20 people were unaccounted for, ten injured and some 500 evacuated on Wednesday after a nightime landslide in a small Norwegian town north of Oslo, police and local media said.

Several houses were swept away in Gjerdrum, home to 5,000 people 25 kilometres northeast of the capital, in the early hours of Wednesday. "Several homes have been taken by the landslide. Emergency services, with assistance from the Norwegian civil defence and the military, are in the process of evacuating," Norwegian police said on Twitter.

Latest News

More From World