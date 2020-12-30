LNG scam: Shahid Khaqan faces new inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started another enquiry against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in an alleged multi-billion LNG scam.

The bureau served a notice on Abbasi on Tuesday, asking him to appear before its investigation team on Jan 10, 2021.

“The inquiry has revealed that you [Abbasi] remained minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources and prime minister of Pakistan, involved in selection and appointment of Adnan Gilani to Pakistan LNG Limited as chief operating officer and subsequently as chief executive officer during 2013-2018 period, which related to commission of the said [NAB Ordinance] offence,” read the notice, signed by Saleem Ahmed Khan, Addl Director NAB Rawalpindi.

NAB Rawalpindi is conducting an inquiry against Abbasi regarding appointment of Adnan Gilani to top positions at Pakistan LNG Limited in violation of the rules. Former PM Abbasi was not available for a comment, as he is currently visiting the United States of America. His son Abdullah Abbasi was not aware of the new inquiry. He, however, said, “It seems to be an enquiry into an appointment made during the PML-N government. The person in question is Adnan Gilani, I do not know him personally, but have heard of him.

“He is a Wharton (UPenn) and University of Chicago educated investment banker and derivatives trader.”

Findings of the NAB investigation team, seen the reporter on Tuesday, revealed the content of complaint which alleged that Adnan Gilani was one of the favourite persons of ex-PM Abbasi, who was appointed to Pakistan LNG Limited top post. Investigators put several questions before former premier Abbasi in writing, which included that when did Mr Abbasi first acquaint with Adnan Gilani and did he know his background and expertise as mentioned above?”

During the appointment of Adnan Gilani to Pakistan LNG Limited in 2016, the Prime Minister’s Office raised serious observations regarding his selection on March 14, 2016, revealed the NAB findings.