Five wedding halls sealed for violating corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: The district administration here on Tuesday sealed five wedding halls for violating the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The crackdown was carried out by respective administrative officers to check violations of corona SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Aftab Ahmad checked various marriage halls on Circular Road and sealed Romaan, Shahi and Al-Waheed wedding halls for serving food inside and violating SOPs. Additional Assistant Commissioner Tanzeel-ur-Rahman inspected the halls on University Road and sealed the premises of Town Wedding Hall on violation of corona SOPs.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Arshad Afridi visited various halls on Ring Road and sealed the Moon Wedding Hall for corona SOPs violation.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar said that sealing wedding halls was aimed at containing the second wave of Covid-19. He said that anyone who was not following social distancing, wearing facemasks or holding events in closed premises would be taken to task.

Meanwhile, the anti-encroachment operation continued in collaboration with Tehsil Municipal Administration Town-2. Assistant Commissioner Shah Alam along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir demolished shops as well as other temporary structures in Maqsoodabad area at Charsadda Road.