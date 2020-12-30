South Africa hammer injury-hit Sri Lanka

CENTURION, South Africa: South Africa wrapped up victory by an innings and 45 runs shortly after lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, needing 225 runs to avoid an innings defeat, were bowled out for 180.

Kusal Perera hit a spirited 64 off 87 balls for the tourists and debutant Wanindu Hasaranga slammed 59 off 53 balls, taking advantage as South Africa seemingly tried to lift their over-rate by rushing through six overs of slow bowling after lunch.

Sri Lanka resumed at 65 for two on Tuesday but never recovered after all-rounder Wiaan Mulder dismissed overnight batsman Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella in quick succession.

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva, who retired hurt after making 79 in the first innings, did not bat for Sri Lanka. He was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a torn thigh muscle.

Sri Lanka suffered a spate of injuries during the match but bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara hobbled to the crease to delay the inevitable. Both suffered groin injuries while bowling.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 396 all out

South Africa 1st Innings 621 all out (F du Plessis 199)

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (overnight 65-2)

*D. Karunaratne b Ngidi 6

K. Perera c De Kock b Nortje 64

K. Mendis c Van der Dussen b Ngidi 0

D. Chandimal b Mulder 25

N. Dickwella c De Kock b Mulder 10

D. Shanaka c De Kock b Sipamla 6

W. Hasaranga c Bavuma b Sipamla 59

V. Fernando run out 0

K. Rajitha c Maharaj b Nortje 0

L. Kumara not out 0

D. de Silva absent hurt

Extras (b4, lb2, nb3) 10

Total (all out, 46.1 overs) 180

Fall: 1-10 (Karunaratne), 2-22 (Mendis), 3-85 (Chandimal), 4-99 (Dickwella), 5-114 (Perera), 6-142 (Shanaka), 7-148 (Fernando), 8-179 (Hasaranga), 9-180 (Rajitha)

Bowling: Ngidi 10-2-38-2 (1nb), Nortje 10.1-1-47-2 (1nb), Mulder 12-1-39-2 (1nb), Sipamla 5-0-24-2, Maharaj 6-3-20-0, Markram 3-2-6-0

Result: South Africa won by an innings and 45 runs

Man of the Match: F du Plessis (SA)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (RSA). TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)