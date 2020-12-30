Azhar stresses need to play long innings to save first Test

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan are facing an uphill task to save the first Test against New Zealand, former captain Azhar Ali Tuesday said it was all about applying yourself and getting good start on the wicket.

“I think if you go on to stay long at this wicket then you have a better chance of playing long innings. Once you get settled, it becomes hard for the bowlers to dislodge you. All you need is to get accustomed to the bounce and behavior of the wicket.”

Azhar said the wicket was slow as well as a bit low with the old ball.

“It is a bit slow in nature especially with the old ball. At the same time, it is difficult to score runs as the ball comes slowly at the bat.”

He also hoped to develop a partnership with Fawad Alam (21 not out) on Wednesday morning.

“Our efforts would develop a good partnership and long stay at the wicket. All we need is to apply ourselves and make the best use of the conditions not allowing New Zealand bowlers to make further inroads.”

The pair has already added 34 runs to the unbroken 4th wicket stand.

“We need to play the ball on merit and consume maximum time at the wicket. On the fifth day, it is always challenging to cope with the slow conditions. But what we have to try is to deny New Zealand bowlers early wickets. If we succeed in saving our wickets, we would be in a position to think about the very next challenge.”

Azhar had all praise for Neil Wagner who was seen bowling on Tuesday despite an injury.

“I have huge respect for the bowler who was feeling pain but he still continued to bowl. His country should be proud of him as he is ready to deliver despite his injury. He has set a great example for others to follow.”