After two years, KU finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students

Karachi Universityâ€™s Examination Department will start conducting the MBBS and BDS Annual Examinations 2019 today for the students of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC).

The KMDC is the only medical college in Karachi which is affiliated with the KU. However, the varsity officials couldnâ€™t manage to take the annual exams since 2019. According to affected candidates, the students had repeatedly had approached the varsity administration and relevant officials to resolve the issue, but they were not heard.

However, the students last month approached the Sindh High Court, after which the KU examination department agreed to conduct the annual examinations for the students enrolled in the MBBS and BDS in three batches, including the first year, second year, and third year. Also, students who had secured admission in the MBBS and BDS programmes in January 2019 will appear in their annual exams for the first time.

As per KU Controller Examinations Dr Syed Zafar Hussain, the main hurdles in conducting the exams were the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council because the examination system of the college was based on a semester system that later on changed to an annual system. This ambiguity, he said, resulted in delayed exams, and the second reason was that the college administration submitted examination forms with a covering letter on August 1, 2020, and that was why the exams had been overdue for the past two years.

He however clarified that the varsity was committed to making for the one yearâ€™s loss of the students in which the varsity couldnâ€™t conduct the exams. If the KMDC principal assured the varsity administration of conducting further examinations, the varsity would fully cooperate, he added.