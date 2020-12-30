Call to formulate new policy on human rights

LAHORE:A consultation was organised here Tuesday to draft recommendations for new Punjab Human Rights Policy and its implementation framework for the protection of human rights in Punjab.

The event was organised by Peace & Justice Network and Punjab Human Rights & Minority Affairs Department under Aawaz-II Programme.

Director Peace & Justice Network Syed Raza Ali and Punjab Programme Lead Hafsa Mazhar shared that the COVID-19 had drastically impacted the human rights situation with increased cases of violence and human rights violations. Also, certain groups, including women, minorities, transgender, persons with disabilities, and children faced violence. The states’ responses to it are having an unprecedented effect on the functioning of justice delivery and protection response.

Muhammad Yousuf, Director Punjab Human Rights & Minority Affairs Department, briefed the participants about Punjab 2018 human rights policy progress and need for formulation of next three years policy that department will be formulating through inclusive approach.

Khawar Mumtaz highlighted the importance of updating and bringing new human rights policy as due to corona new human rights protection challenges had emerged which needed to be addressed through new integrated approaches. Secretary for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Nadeem-ur-Rehman said the Punjab government had exhibited proactive efforts in not only promoting human rights but also institutionalising mechanisms for sustainability.

Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affair Ijaz Alam Augustine ensured his full support for the protection, promotion and enforcement of human rights for making Punjab more inclusive, tolerant and peaceful for all.