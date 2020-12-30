Rape, murder accused remanded

LAHORE:A magisterial court on Tuesday granted four-day physical remand of two people accused of raping and murdering a seven years old girl.

The police produced accused Rizwan Yousaf and Allah Ditta before the court and sought 14 days physical remand to interrogate them. However, the court granted four days physical remand of the accused. The police had arrested the accused on charges of raping and murdering a girl in Sundar area of Lahore. The girl was abducted from Sundar and a case was registered in Sundar police station. According to police, Rizwan Yusuf confessed to the crime and there are witnesses who saw the accused taking the girl. The girl was strangled. The accused had thrown the body of the girl in the pool to cover up the crime, the police claimed.