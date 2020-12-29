PHA organizes Winter Festival at Lahore’s Jillani Park

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has organised an annual Winter Family Festival in Jillani Park to provide entertainment to the citizens. The annual Winter Family Festival organised by PHA was inaugurated here Monday evening. The colourful festival was jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister’s Adviser Asif Mehmood, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani and DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi. On the occasion, the CM’s Adviser Asif Mehmood said the festival was a beautiful event for the people of Lahore. PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani said that the festival would have parades, drums and drumming performances. Stalls of different types of cultural food have also been set up.