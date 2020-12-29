LHC judgment on Holy Quran teaching lauded

LAHORE:Quran Publishers Association of Pakistan has praised Lahore High Court judgment of teaching of Holy Quran as a compulsory subject in all educational institutions separately from Islamiyat, terming it in line with the objectives of Pakistan’s creation, spirit of Pakistan Resolution and earnest desire of the nation.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, the Association president Malik Qudratullah, patron-in-chief Hafeezul Barkat Shah, chairman Ahsan Mehmood Shah and other office-bearers said the decision of LHC bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed hearing a petition by Aneeq Khatana Advocate, was a historic judgment and a major step towards the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make the country a Madina-like state.

They said it was imperative upon the government to give the judgment a legal cover through proper legislation and take steps to implement it in letter and spirit. They also assured the government to provide Quran on quality paper with beautiful printing on affordable price to all educational institutions.