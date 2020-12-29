Short series Agay Barho: an inspirational story

LAHORE:Samiya Mumtaz and Aijaz Aslam are in new short series ‘Agay Barho’, another heart-warming story.

'Agay Barho' is an inspirational story of a married woman called Nadia, whose life decisions bring her to a point where she is left unhappy and damaged in her marriage with her superstar husband, Salman. She has a 21-year-old daughter, who both parents adore, named Alina. Alina tries her hardest to make her parents relationship work but perhaps, there is something else in store for the family. This is a story of how a woman in her middle age picks herself up and moves on, despite all the emotional hurt she has been subjected to, for the sake of those who matter.

“Agay Barho’, in my viewpoint, is an untold story of many women in their middle ages. I hope this web-series turns out to be inspirational for all those who go through what Nadia went through. I would like to thank the wonderful and talented cast and the hard-working team for all their efforts to bring issues like these to light”, commented producer Seemeen Naveed, when asked about the film.

This tale of a dysfunctional family is directed by Awais Sulaman, produced by Seemeen Naveed, co-produced by Rehan Hussain, and beautifully scripted down by Ajit Navraj Hans.

documentary: Ajoka Theatre documentary on Lahore Museum has been judged as the best cultural documentary at the Global Film and Music Festival held in Virginian, USA on Monday. The documentary titled “Pakistan’s Best Kept Secret: Lahore Museum: was directed by Shahid Nadeem and sponsored by Samosa Media UK. Festival director Seema Sethi said the documentary takes the viewers to a fascinating journey through Pakistan’s history and creates awareness about the rich and unique collection at the Lahore Museum.

The documentary also won the Indus Valley award for best documentary at the Indus Valley International Film Festival held in Delhi earlier this year. The documentary has been widely screened at museums and educational institutions in the UK and Pakistan and has received nearly 3 million views at the Facebook. The documentary shows Samosa’s Anwar Akhtar and Ajoka’s Shahid Nadeem accompanying Lahore Museum director Sumaira Samad to a tour of Lahore Museum starting from Indus Valley gallery to the contemporary art gallery, which becomes a journey through the 5,000 year old history of Pakistan. The film had simultaneous premiere at Institute for Art and Culture in Lahore and Birkbeck University, London in May, 2019.